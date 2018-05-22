Kazakhstan’s company will operate container fleet of Chinese Cosco Shipping

Kazakhstan’s KTZ Express will operate the container fleet of Chinese Cosco Shipping, the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC (KTZ) reported.

Kanat Alpysbayev, head of KTA, held a series of meetings in Shanghai with representatives of logistic platforms in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang (Yiwu), Hunan (Changsha), Jiangsu (Lianyungang), Shaanxi (Xian), Sichuan (Chengdu), Henan (Zhengzhou) and Chongqing, and also the company Cosco Shipping Lines to discuss prospects for cooperation on a number of joint projects,” reads the message.

“Within the framework of the meetings (…), agreements were reached to increase the volume of container shipments from China to Europe, Central Asia, Turkey and the states of the Persian Gulf,” reads the message.

“An agreement has been reached to operate the subsidiary company of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC – KTZ Express JSC – a Cosco Shipping Lines container fleet on the territory of Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries, as well as in the direction of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route,” the report says.

As it was reported, a year ago Kazakhstan signed an investment agreement with Cosco Shipping Corporation and Lianyungang Port on joint development of the free economic zone Khorgos-Eastern Gate. Chinese investors planned to jointly purchase a 49% stake in the dry port of Khorgos Gateway.

Source: KazTag