Kazakhstan’s Jan-July oil output rises 6.1 percent from a year earlier

Kazakhstan’s oil output in the first seven months of 2018 rose 6.1 percent year-on-year to 52.9 million tonnes, Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Tuesday.

Output at Tengizchevroil, owned by Chevron, ExxonMobil, Lukoil and KazMunayGaz was 17.2 million tonnes during the period.

The giant Kashagan field, developed by Eni, ExxonMobil, China National Petroleum Corp, Royal Dutch Shell , Total, Inpex and KazMunayGaz, produced 7.4 million tonnes.

The Karachaganak field, operated by a consortium led by Shell and Eni, produced 7.3 million tonnes.

Kazakhstan’s total oil exports during January to July rose 6.1 percent from the same time a year ago to 42.8 million tonnes, Bozumbayev told a government meeting.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)