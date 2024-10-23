Kazakhstan’s Oct oil exports to Germany seen down mth/mth

Кazakhstan plans to transport 133,000 metric tons of crude oil to Germany this month down from 145,000 tons in September, oil pipeline operator KazTransOil said on Wednesday.

The company also said it would raise oil exports from the Caspian Sea port of Aktau via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to 160,000 tons in October from 138,000 tons in September.

Kazakhstan plans to send 1.2 million tons of oil to Germany next year, maintaining the current volume of supply to the Schwedt refinery, Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said in July.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)