KBR, Frazer-Nash and V.Group combine expertise to strengthen UK naval capability

The eight-year Type 31 Through Life Support Contract is expected to commence in Q4 2025 and will provide a solution to optimise the availability and operational service for the five new Type 31 “Inspiration” class frigates London, United Kingdom, 23 May, 2024: KBR, Frazer-Nash Consultancy and V.Group have today announced the formation of Team Calibre to collectively position its capabilities to support the future Type 31 Through Life Support programme.

Together, Team Calibre combines the strength of V.Group’s technical capabilities from commercial shipping with the extensive complex programme delivery and technical expertise of KBR and Frazer-Nash. This encapsulates the essence of strategic collaboration that aims to ensure the Type 31 frigates are equipped for today’s challenges, and adaptable to tomorrow’s opportunities. This alliance ensures a seamless, efficient, and effective operational platform that is globally available and capable.

Team Calibre’s experience spans the maritime and defence domain, through both ship and complex programme management. With over 100 years combined experience supporting the Royal Navy, the team has ongoing projects across key strategic locations including Portsmouth, the Clyde, Barrow, Derby, Plymouth and globally wherever the UK MoD operates. By leveraging this expertise, the Team will work in partnership with the Royal Navy to deliver world leading support, transforming the way technical ship management is delivered to UK Defence.

Sarah Wilkes, Managing Director, Frazer-Nash, commented: “Frazer-Nash brings deep understanding of the Type 31 platform, wider MOD asset operations and extensive pedigree of supporting UK government and the Royal Navy to accelerate technology adoption and increase operational advantage to Team Calibre. Our technical and programmatic expertise combined with the unique propositions of KBR and V.Group in the maritime domain provide a highly strategic, collaborative engagement across the enterprise to maximise the potential benefits of adopting a proven commercial model. We are excited to launch Team Calibre.”

René Kofod-Olsen, CEO of V.Group, commented: “Managing complex vessels is at the heart of what we do; ensuring their availability 24/7 wherever they are around the world. V.Group’s commercial approach, where we always operate in collaboration with our partners and customers, will bring new levels of learning to the naval environment, delivering a Type 31 fleet that is fully available where and when required.

“The partnership of KBR, Frazer Nash and V.Group as Team Calibre brings together the expertise and capabilities required to deliver a transformational solution for the Royal Navy, embracing new and different technologies, and delivering better outcomes for the vessels and their crew.”

Max Baldwin, Vice President Government Solutions International, KBR, commented: “As a Strategic Supplier to the UK Government, KBR provides wide ranging support to complex international defence programmes, supporting with resilience and reliability. The strength of our combined capabilities as Team Calibre can position the MOD to continue delivering world class services that overcome the challenges of tomorrow for the safety of our nation.”

Source: Team Calibre, V.Group, Frazer-Nash, KBR