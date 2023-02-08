KBR Technology Selected for Green Ammonia Project in South America

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its green ammonia technology, K-GreeN®, has been selected by Enaex, S.A. for its innovative HyEx green ammonia project in Chile.

The HyEx project will demonstrate operational stability of production of green ammonia using renewable energy from photovoltaic power plants. Toyo Engineering Corporation will undertake front-end engineering and design (FEED) work based on KBR’s world-leading proprietary technology and basic engineering design.

“We are thrilled to be part of this project that will demonstrate Chile’s potential to harness renewable energy for green ammonia production,” said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. “The innovative concepts that will be incorporated in this project will achieve industrial scale production of green ammonia using renewable energy from photovoltaic and wind power.”

Because ammonia is relatively easy to transport around the world and can be stored in liquid form, it is increasingly viewed as a leading contender to enable a clean hydrogen energy future and to decarbonize traditional power generation and marine transportation.

KBR is the world leader in ammonia technology and offers mega ammonia plants up to 10,000 MTPD, holds the industry records for the largest capacity plants with a single converter, best energy-efficiency and longest runs without shutdowns. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed over 250 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.

