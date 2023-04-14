KCC: First Quarter 2023 Business Update

Klaveness Combination Carriers (“KCC”) preliminary CABU and CLEANBU TCE earnings for first quarter ended at $/day 31,466 and $/day 45,911 respectively. TCE earnings for both segments ended above the guiding range for the quarter. TCE earnings were positively impacted by a continued strong product tanker market, while the weaker dry bulk markets in the first part of Q1 had negative effects on mainly the CABU earnings. Capacity in tanker trading ended at 69% for the fleet, reflecting KCC’s ability to allocate capacity to the strongest market.

TCE earnings $/day are alternative performance measures (APM). APMs are defined on the company’s homepage: https://www.combinationcarriers.com/alternative-performance-measures. Average TCE earnings for Q1 2023 are reconciled in attached appendix.

Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA