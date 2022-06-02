KCC Secures Additional Enova Funding for Silverstream Installation

A contract with Silverstream Technologies for their air lubrication system, the Silverstream® System, was announced as part of a major energy efficiency retrofit in Q1 2022. The solution releases a carpet of microbubbles that travels the full length of the flat bottom of a vessel, reducing friction between the hull and water, and together with KCC’s previously announced energy efficiency initiatives aims to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by almost 20% when compared to performance as newbuilds.

KCC has contracted two Silverstream® Systems and the awarded grant from Enova comes in addition to the up to NOK 8.6 million (USD 0.9 million) in funding already granted towards the installation of a Silverstream® System and WE Tech Solutions Oy shaft generator aboard MV Baiacu. In total, KCC is awarded grants for up to approximately NOK 13.6 million (USD 1.4 million) towards its energy efficiency measures.

Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA