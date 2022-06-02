Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / KCC Secures Additional Enova Funding for Silverstream Installation

KCC Secures Additional Enova Funding for Silverstream Installation

in International Shipping News 02/06/2022

A contract with Silverstream Technologies for their air lubrication system, the Silverstream® System, was announced as part of a major energy efficiency retrofit in Q1 2022. The solution releases a carpet of microbubbles that travels the full length of the flat bottom of a vessel, reducing friction between the hull and water, and together with KCC’s previously announced energy efficiency initiatives aims to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by almost 20% when compared to performance as newbuilds.

Team from Silverstream and Klaveness onboard MV Baiacu in Rotterdam April 2022

KCC has contracted two Silverstream® Systems and the awarded grant from Enova comes in addition to the up to NOK 8.6 million (USD 0.9 million) in funding already granted towards the installation of a Silverstream® System and WE Tech Solutions Oy shaft generator aboard MV Baiacu. In total, KCC is awarded grants for up to approximately NOK 13.6 million (USD 1.4 million) towards its energy efficiency measures.
Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software