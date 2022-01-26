KCC Signs Pilot Agreement for Yara Marine’s ‘FuelOpt’ Energy Efficiency System

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has entered an agreement with Yara Marine Technologies to roll out their ‘FuelOpt’ solution aboard two pilot vessels – MV Bakkedal and MV Bantry.

The FuelOpt technology controls the vessel’s propulsion based on the commands set from the bridge and adapts the propulsive power to changing environmental conditions. Operating with steady and predictable shaft power, the system uses data from fuel flowmeter, shaft power meter, speedlog, weather signals, and other signals on board to enhance a vessel’s operational efficiency. The pilot vessels will receive the equipment and commission the system over Q2 2022.

Pending a successful outcome, KCC may decide to install the ‘FuelOpt’ solution on the full CABU fleet over the next 1-2 years.

The aim of the initiative is to further assist the vessel and crew with an automated tool enabling the control of key operational parameters: power, fuel consumption, and vessel speed. Maintaining a constant, steady power over a voyage is found to give overall fuel savings. The initiative is a part of KCC’s ongoing efforts to improve fleet efficiency and deliver sizeable cuts in CO2 emissions from our operations.

Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA