KCC: Third Quarter 2024 Business Update

Klaveness Combination Carriers’ preliminary CABU and CLEANBU TCE earnings for third quarter 2024 ended at $/day 29,668 and $/day 38,673 respectively. Fleet average TCE earnings for the quarter ended at $/day 34,052, approximately $/day 4,300 lower than in Q2 2024, and approximately $/day 1,900 higher than high end of the guiding range ($/day 30,700-32,200).

CABU TCE earnings for Q3 2024 were approximately $/day 650 above the high end of the guiding range due to stronger than expected earnings for index-linked caustic soda contracts. The CABU TCE earnings in the quarter were down approximately $/day 8,000 from the record strong Q2 2024 as the fleet experienced a somewhat lower number of caustic soda shipments this quarter as well as a weaker MR-tanker market from the end of Q2 and through Q3 2024 negatively impacting the index-linked caustic soda contracts. The CABU fleet maintained its high trading efficiency with 88% combination trading and 11% ballast for the quarter.

The CLEANBU fleet maintained strong TCE earnings in Q3 2024 (down approximately $/day 400 from Q2 2024) despite a significantly weaker product tanker spot market in the quarter relative to Q2 2024. CLEANBU TCE earnings ended approximately $/day 3,200 higher than the high end of the guiding range due to several smaller effects including somewhat higher than expected tanker spot earnings, a positive IFRS15 effect (periodisation effect from ballast voyages) and positive effects of changes to voyage schedules. Trading efficiency for the CLEANBU fleet was high in Q3 2024 with 87% combination trading and 12% ballast.

Actual number of on-hire days were six days lower than the guiding for third quarter. The six days are related to dry-docking of one CLEANBU vessel.

TCE earnings $/day are alternative performance measures (APMs) which are defined and reconciled in the excel sheet “APM3Q2024” published on the Company’s homepage Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations under the section for the Q3 2024 Report.

Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers