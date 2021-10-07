KCC’s Sustainability Reporting Awarded A- in ESG Assessment

The Governance Group (TGG), an independent research and advisory firm based in Oslo, Norway, has awarded KCC’s 2020 Sustainability Report a top score in an ESG analysis conducted in September 2021.

The analysis was performed in line with the framework used by TGG for rating the top 100 companies on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is based on KCC’s Sustainability Report for 2020 and other sustainability resources published by the company. As outlined by TGG, an “A” grade represents ‘excellent reporting in line with best practice. Good description of material issues and relevant results. Clear strategy and specific, quantifiable targets.’ Download the full ESG 100 report by The Governance Group here to learn more about their rating framework.

“ESG is at the core of everything we do in KCC, from daily operations to strategic decisions at Board level. We have high ambitions to improve our ESG performance and a key part of this work is the ability to first measure, and secondly manage, our performance through KPIs and strong reporting. We see an increasing focus on this from our stakeholders and we will continue to build on our credibility and transparency in reporting going forward,” comments CFO Liv Dyrnes.

Download KCC’s 2020 Sustainability Report here.

Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers