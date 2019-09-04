Keppel on track to deliver Singapore’s first dual-fuel bunker tanker

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel Nantong Shipyard Co. Ltd (Keppel Nantong) is on track to deliver Singapore’s first dual-fuel bunker tanker on time and with a perfect safety record.

The vessel was named Marine Vicky by Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), and Lady Sponsor of the vessel, at a ceremony that took place today in Keppel Nantong, China. Owned and operated by Sinanju Tankers Holdings Pte Ltd (Sinanju), the bunker tanker will deliver marine fuels to ocean-going vessels within Singapore port limits.

Ms Quah Ley Hoon said, “This is Singapore’s first bunker tanker to run on LNG and signifies the emphasis that Singapore is placing on developing Singapore into a LNG bunkering hub as the industry gains momentum to adopt LNG as a marine fuel. MPA is pleased to be able to partner Keppel O&M and Sinanju through the MPA LNG bunkering pilot programme. The maritime sector is evolving and through these steps, we aim to further strengthen Singapore’s offering as a global maritime hub and a LNG hub.”

Mr Tan Leong Peng, Executive Director (New Builds), Keppel O&M, added, “We are at the forefront in providing environmental solutions in the marine industry, enabling us to support Sinanju with our dual-fuel vessel solutions. This bunker tanker will be the third dual-fuel vessel to be delivered by Keppel O&M. The dual-fuel technology enables more sustainable and economical operations, with more efficient fuel consumption, and underlines our ability to consistently provide value-added solutions.”

Mr Ju Kai Meng, Managing Director of Sinanju Tankers Holdings, said, “The engineering expertise and customer-focused approach of Keppel O&M has been integral in this project. Marine Vicky represents the start of our green initiative for bunker tankers operating in Singapore, and we look forward to its delivery later this year.”

Built to the requirements of classification society, Bureau Veritas, the 7,990 DWT vessel will be Sinanju’s first dual-fuel bunker tanker. Measuring 103-metre long and 19-metre wide, it is equipped with a 55 cubic metre LNG tank with a fuel gas supply system on deck to supply gas to the engine. The vessel is also fitted with pipelines and tanks that enable it to carry multiple grades of marine fuel cargo.

Keppel O&M is able to offer solutions in both the demand and supply of LNG as fuel. It has developed a suite of vessels that can run on LNG, and has delivered two dual-fuel harbour tugs, including South East Asia’s first, and is currently building eight dual-fuel vessels. Keppel O&M is also an active participant in promoting LNG as a marine fuel. Its joint venture with Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd, FueLNG, is a licensed LNG bunker supplier in Singapore providing safe truck and vessel LNG bunkering solutions.

