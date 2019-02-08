Key Indian ports’ Apr-Jan thermal coal volumes rise 12% on year

India’s 12 major government-owned ports handled 86.51 million mt of thermal coal over April 2018-January 2019, up 12% from the same period a year earlier, Indian Ports Association data released Tuesday showed.

Coking coal shipments at the 12 ports rose 13% year on year to 47.82 million mt in the same period, the data showed.

Paradip port on the east coast handled the highest volume of thermal coal shipments over April-January at 26.71 million mt, up 14% on year.

Kolkata port also on east coast received the highest volume of coking coal shipments at 16.30 million mt, up 55% on year.

The 12 ports are Kolkata, Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Ennore, Chennai, VO Chidambaranar (Tuticorin), Cochin, New Mangalore, Mormugao, Mumbai, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Deendayal (Kandla).

Chennai and JNPT did not receive any coal over April-January.

Source: Platts