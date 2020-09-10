Key industry media to host a programme of web events 26-30 October

Following the cancellation of the Posidonia Exhibition this October, the organisers are bringing together leading maritime media and organisations during what would have been Posidonia exhibition week for a series of web conferences and forums under the banner “It’s time to talk”. At this critical time, it is an initiative that creates an opportunity for the maritime community to debate the crucial issues and the many challenges it is facing.

The global disruption of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the shipping industry, compounded by the cancellation of conferences and events that would normally be offering a platform for meetings and debate. Now, more than ever, is the time for the shipping industry to talk again and re-open the channels for exchanging ideas and exploring solutions.

“We are delighted that Posidonia Web Forums Week will be taking place in October with a programme of exciting web events hosted by our partner organisations TradeWinds, Lloyd’s List, Seatrade Maritime, YES Forum and MariMatch” says Theodore Vokos, Managing Director, Posidonia Exhibitions S.A. “Once again, Posidonia is bringing the maritime communities together. That’s what Posidonia is all about”.

Further web events will be announced. Audience participants will see and hear top shipowners and operators debate key topics including the post-pandemic business environment for shipping. The events listing will be posted on www.posidonia-events.com

Source: Posidonia Events