Key question for oil traders: How will collapse in U.S. rig count translate into shale production cuts?

The number of U.S. oil rigs is falling at an unprecedented pace in the wake of collapsing crude prices, but that doesn’t mean production will fall at the same rate.

That’s because producers halt less efficient wells first, which pushes up productivity — a process known in the petroleum and mining industries as “high grading.” In a Monday note, analysts Walt Chancellor, Vikas Dwivedi and Xiaolong Liang at Macquarie noted that the U.S. rig count has dropped 57% over the past nine weeks, the sharpest such fall ever seen based on records going back to the mid-1970s.

And while all areas have seen deep cuts, “meaningful high-grading appears to be under way already,” they wrote, noting that areas with stronger well productivity have seen relatively smaller rig-count declines.

“This process is not entirely unexpected, but is notable, as the extent of high-grading already matches that seen at the end of the ‘15/16 downturn” when crude completed a collapse that took West Texas Intermediate crude below $27 a barrel .

“When we adjust the tight oil-rig count to reflect well productivity from constituent counties (at the beginning of the period), a view of ‘high-grading’ emerges,” the analysts wrote. “While the improvement shown here (6.6%) pales in comparison to the absolute rig count decline, high-grading within county lines could also emerge.”

The high-grading of service assets and the potential to see accelerated “process-oriented efficiency gains” means it wouldn’t be a surprise to a significantly improved productivity baseline for shale in 2021, the analysts wrote.

Researchers at natural-resources investing firm Goehring & Rozencwajg in February noted in a blog post that drilling in 2016 fell by 80% in the three main shale basins. Productivity soared by 200% over that stretch as companies ditched relatively unproductive rigs. That meant oil output from new drilling activity slowed by only 50%, as opposed to an 80% drop in the rig count.

In that post, however, Goehring & Rozencwajg also noted that there have been four periods of drilling retrenchment between 2008 and 2019. As a result, the gap between the most and least productive wells has narrowed, they said, which means that there may be less scope to improve productivity this time around.

A collapse in oil prices accelerated this year, even driving the May WTI contract into negative territory — a first — the day before its expiration, as a global glut of crude resulting from an unprecedented collapse in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a brief price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia left traders with nowhere to park the commodity.

An uptick in driving and other activity as lockdowns are slowly lifted has allowed oil prices to bounce back sharply from historic lows to trade back above $30 a barrel, though they remain depressed.

Based on trading on the most active contracts, West Texas Intermediate CL00, 1.94%, the U.S. benchmark, has risen 67% since the end of April but remains down 48% for the year to date. Brent crude BRN00, 2.37%, the global benchmark, is up around 30% so far this month but remains 47% lower for the year.

With investors focusing more on the supply side of the ledger, those productivity trends will bear watching.

