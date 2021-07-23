Key step towards the future of remote connectivity for the AST Group and OneWeb

This week, OneWeb’s Maritime team – Carole Plessy, Dave Bell and Alexandra Kenworthy got to have that long-awaited in-person meeting. They met our colleagues at The AST Group – Gregory Darling, Stuart Castell and Barney Gray. The main business of the day was to plan the smooth onboarding of The AST Group as we move closer to undertaking customer beta trials and delivering fixed services to support remote connectivity in Northern Europe before the end of the year.

Together, we will be offering fixed-land and maritime customers access to OneWeb’s fast, flexible and affordable connectivity solutions seamlessly in even the most remote locations on land and at sea. Once the full commercial service is available in 2022, OneWeb will be providing AST’s customers, primarily in the commercial shipping, fishing, leisure and high-end offshore sectors with OneWeb’s fibre-like alternative to current solutions.

Gregory Darling, Founder and Chairman of the AST Group said:

”We know that companies in the maritime and offshore industries are embracing digitalisation as they seek to decarbonise, sustainability and governance standards being high on the agenda together with continuous business performance and remote personnel welfare – all of which are underpinned by the need for more technology and data. We are well placed to lead the way and are delighted to be part of the future of remote connectivity on sea and land.”

Source: AST Group