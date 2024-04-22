KEYS Azalea Completes First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering in Western Japan Promoting the use of LNG as marine fuel and contributing to a reduction of GHG emissions

On April 10, KEYS Azalea, an LNG bunkering vessel owned and operated by KEYS Bunkering West Japan Ltd. (“KEYS”)1 — a joint venture established by Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc.; NYK Line, ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.; and Saibu Gas Co., Ltd. — bunkered LNG for the pure car and truck carrier Daisy Leader2 at the port of Hiroshima. This is the first LNG bunkering after KEYS Azalea’s delivery and the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering3 in western Japan.4

KEYS Azalea is equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can operate on both LNG and fuel oil. The LNG fuel supplied to Daisy Leader was shipped from the Tobata LNG terminal of Kitakyushu LNG Co., Inc.

LNG fuel offers excellent environmental performance compared with traditional marine fuels. It is expected to be a bridge solution for decarbonization, virtually eliminating sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions and reducing approximately 80% of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and 30% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

KEYS will continue to provide safe and stable LNG bunkering in the western Japan region and contribute to forming a carbon-neutral society and developing the LNG bunkering business in Japan.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha