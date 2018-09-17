Kinder Morgan reopens South Carolina Fuel Terminals after Florence

Kinder Morgan Inc reopened fuel terminals in South Carolina on Sunday after Tropical Storm Florence passed through the area, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Kinder Morgan’s recovery and start up efforts have begun,” said spokeswoman Katherine Hill. The company is working with authorities to re-enter its facilities in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Monday.

Additionally, construction activities at the Elba Island liquefied natural gas terminal are expected to resume on Monday, she said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Peter Cooney)