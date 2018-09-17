Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Kinder Morgan reopens South Carolina Fuel Terminals after Florence

Kinder Morgan reopens South Carolina Fuel Terminals after Florence

in Port News 17/09/2018

Kinder Morgan Inc reopened fuel terminals in South Carolina on Sunday after Tropical Storm Florence passed through the area, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Kinder Morgan’s recovery and start up efforts have begun,” said spokeswoman Katherine Hill. The company is working with authorities to re-enter its facilities in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Monday.

Additionally, construction activities at the Elba Island liquefied natural gas terminal are expected to resume on Monday, she said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software