King Abdulaziz Port achieves highest monthly handling by 215,179 TEUs

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam achieved its highest monthly throughput during January 2024, handling 215,179 TEUs.

This achievement confirms the role of the port in enhancing the ports sector, logistics services, supporting national imports and exports, as well as contributing to raising the Kingdom’s rank in international rankings.

This achievement aligns with Mawani’s efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s leadership in the maritime sector, maximize its ability, and enhance its economic and developmental role, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

These developments come also as a result of the initiatives undertaken by “Mawani” in partnership with the strategic partner “Saudi Global Ports” and various partners from national and international operating companies at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to transform it into a leading port, with long-term sustainability goals, automation, digitization, and an integrated supply chain.

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has surpassed its previous record for the highest monthly throughput in July 2023, handling 211,202 TEUs.

This reflects the success of development projects expected to increase container throughput and enhance the port’s competitive capacity, as well as expanding communication channels with international ports.

Source: Saudi Press Agency