King Abdulaziz Port Breaks Container Handling Record

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has logged in yet another milestone by handling 18,553 TEUs on a single vessel, making it the highest throughput ever recorded across Saudi ports.

Beating the previous record of 18,021 TEUs set in Q2 2022, the historic feat was achieved aboard CSCL INDIAN OCEAN, a 400-meter, 20,000-TEU containership arriving from the Far East, through the efforts of container terminal operator Saudi Global Ports.

Besides realizing the strategic objectives of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), the latest achievement brings to light the advanced operating capabilities and leading-edge logistics solutions at the Dammam based hub, which has increasingly served as a port of call for leading container carriers boasting mega fleets.

King Abdulaziz Port is the Kingdom’s primary trade gateway on the Arabian Gulf coast, a status well-reflected in its global rankings and world-class services that are tailor-made to suit the needs of various importers, exporters, and other major players from the maritime industry.

Source: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)