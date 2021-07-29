King Abdullah Port ranked ‘region’s fastest-growing’

King Abdullah Port has been ranked the Middle East’s fastest-growing port during the first quarter of this year, according to Alphaliner, the global maritime data originator.

Alphaliner’s report ranks ports based on capacity, measured by units of standard 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers, an SPA report said.

King Abdullah Port is now ranked 83 in the list of the 100 largest container ports in the world in 2021 after ranking 87 in 2020, Alphaliner said in its quarterly report.

According to the report, King Abdullah Port increased its throughput to 693.700 TEU during the first quarter of this year, signaling a growth of 44.2% from the 481.100 TEU recorded in the same period last year, thus ranking first in the region in terms of container handling growth for the 3-month period.

