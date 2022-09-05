King Abdullah Port records 7% growth in shipping operations in H1

King Abdullah Port registered 6.69 percent annual growth in container shipping operation in the first half of 2022, with a total of 1,502,720 twenty-foot equivalent units handled between January and June.

This indicates an upward trend of growth at King Abdullah Port, which operates within King Abdullah Economic City, the company said in a statement.

This comes as the port reached an annual production capacity of 15 million TEUs in May, within less than nine years since the launch of the container terminal at the port.

Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, said: “Amidst constantly evolving demands, we firmly believe in our capabilities and processes which allow us to overcome a variety of conditional industrial shifts, both projected and unforeseen.”

The port’s good performance in the first half follows a 31 percent rise in container imports and exports during 2021.

King Abdullah Port is owned by the Ports Development Co., and it is considered the region’s first port to be owned, developed, and operated by the private sector.

