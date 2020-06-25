King Abdullah Port welcomes world’s largest container ships

Marking their first voyage to Saudi Arabia, mega container ships MSC Gulsun, MSC Mia and MSC Sixin recently docked at King Abdullah Port in the same week. The maiden calls from the three vessels, among the world’s largest container ships, were received and handled efficiently utilizing the port’s mega infrastructure and most modern highest capacity equipment.

The ultra-large container ships are classified among the largest class of container vessels in the world, with MSC Gulsun and MSC Mia having an operating capacity of 23,756 TEU and a draft of 16.5 meters, while MSC Sixin has a capacity of 23,656 TEU and a draft of 16.5 meters. The three vessels have been designed following strict environmental criteria, leading to a significant reduction in CO2 for each container.

The arrival of such large vessels in one week is a testimony to King Abdullah Port’s capability to serve giant container ships. With its 18-meter deep water berths, the port is classified among the world’s deepest ports and also is the deepest on the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, Maersk Havana with a requirement of draft on arrival of 16.4 meters also docked at King Abdullah Port in the same week when the three MSC vessels berthed.

The port’s state-of-the-art marine infrastructure and equipment as well as massive storage yard enable it to efficiently handle vessels of any size. King Abdullah Port delivers highest level of productivity and efficiency with average vessel turnaround time of less than 15 hours as it is equipped with the world’s largest and most advanced cranes packed with latest technologies, featuring a lifting capacity of up to 65 tons and the ability to handle 25 container rows.

Located on the Red Sea coast in King Abdullah Economic City, the port, with its strategic location on one of the most important global maritime shipping routes, is an ideal link connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa to each other as well as to other continents.

