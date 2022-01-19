King Abdullah Port wraps up successful 2021 with 31% growth in container throughput and 15% increase in bulk and general cargo

King Abdullah Economic City : Consolidating its status as a key contributor to the Saudi economy and highlighting its growing significance as an internationally recognized port with state-of-the-art infrastructure and efficient operations, King Abdullah Port continued its impressive growth in 2021, achieving a double-digit increase in throughput and winning multiple global recognitions.

The port recorded an outstanding 31% increase in container throughput, reaching 2,813,920 TEU compared to 2,153,963 TEU in 2020, and achieved a 15% increase in bulk and general cargo, reaching 3,834,915 tons compared to 3,329,380 tons in the previous year. The port’s impressive performance came amid the challenging market situation worldwide, reflecting the impact of its growing operational capabilities as well as the Kingdom’s rising prominence as a global maritime hub.

Commenting on King Abdullah Port’s remarkable performance in 2021, Jay New, the CEO of the port, said: “We are proud of our achievements during a challenging year, not only improving our track record on all fronts but also enhancing our contributions to the national economy. Our deep commitment to the Vision 2030 goals drives our efforts to reinforce Saudi Arabia’s position as a global logistics hub and facilitate the growth of trade and exports in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify the economy. We are confident that the new year will bring us more promising opportunities and success.”

The port witnessed several improvements to its facilities and services in 2021, including the launch of innovative solutions to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction. It introduced an international in-transit cargo service supported by inland transportation between Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries, reducing the lead-time and costs significantly. The port also established a marine office in partnership with Al Salem Johnson Controls – YORK to offer vessel maintenance and repair services. The ‘Maersk Hub’, a non-bonded warehouse and the Kingdom’s first petrochemical hub, established in partnership with Maersk, was a major milestone in the port’s efforts to serve Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical exporters better and facilitate the storage of export cargo and enabling pallet handling, stuffing, and shuttling.

King Abdullah Port continued to strengthen its reputation as a leading provider of comprehensive logistics solutions and a reliable partner of the Kingdom’s private and public sectors.

King Abdullah Port won multiple global recognitions in 2021, including ranking second among the most efficient container ports in the world, according to the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) published by The World Bank and IHS Markit. It improved its ranking to 84 in the 2021 edition of the prestigious Lloyd’s List One Hundred Ports and was named the Middle East’s fastest-growing port during the first quarter of 2021 by Alphaliner, the global maritime data originator. Its stellar achievements were recognized at the 18th edition of the Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa, with the ‘Outstanding Achievement’ award. The port made headlines when it received MSC Bellissima, the largest cruise ship ever to visit Saudi Arabia, once again proving its excellent capabilities and reaffirming its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s travel and tourism sector.

Owned by the Ports Development Company, King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be owned, developed, and operated by the private sector. Ranked as the world’s second most efficient port by The World Bank in 2020, the port emerged as one of the world’s top 100 ports within four years of operation. With its strategic location in King Abdullah Economic City – a modern city with a pro-business ecosystem and infrastructure – King Abdullah Port leverages the city’s advanced facilities and services, particularly the Industrial Valley, which has attracted many logistics projects as well as light and medium industries.

Source: King Abdullah Port