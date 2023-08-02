Kirkland & Ellis top M&A legal adviser in oil & gas sector in H1 2023

Kirkland & Ellis was the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal adviser in the oil & gas sector during the first half (H1) of 2023 by both value and volume, according to the latest legal advisers league table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Kirkland & Ellis achieved this leading position having advised on 32 deals worth $41.8 billion.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Kirkland & Ellis was the clear winner in the oil & gas sector’s legal advisers league table outpacing its peers by a significant margin. It was the only firm with more than 30 deals in H1 2023 while it was also way ahead in terms of deal value as well. Kirkland & Ellis was the only adviser that managed to surpass $40 billion in total deal value in H1 2023.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $31.2 billion worth of deals, followed by Latham & Watkins with $23.9 billion, Richards Layton & Finger with $22.9 billion, and Vinson & Elkins with $19.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Vinson & Elkins occupied the second position in terms of volume with 20 deals, followed by Latham & Watkins with 11 deals, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher with 10 deals, and Sidley Austin with seven deals.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan top M&A financial advisers by value, volume in oil & gas sector in H1 2023

Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the oil & gas sector during the first half (H1) of 2023 by value and volume, according to the latest financial advisers league table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Morgan Stanley achieved its leading position in terms of value by advising on $34.3 billion worth of deals. Meanwhile, JP Morgan led in terms of volume by advising on a total of 13 deals.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “JP Morgan was among the only two advisers with double-digit deal volume in H1 2023. Moreover, it registered an improvement in deals volume in H1 2023 compared to H1 2022, which helped it improve its ranking by volume as well. JP Morgan went ahead from occupying the fifth position by volume in H1 2022 to top the chart by this metric in H1 2023.

“Similarly, Morgan Stanley also witnessed a significant jump in deal value in H1 2023 compared to H1 2022. Resultantly, it went ahead from occupying the 15th position by value in H1 2022 to top the chart by this metric in H1 2023.”

Goldman Sachs occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $29.8 billion worth of deals, followed by Bank of America with $27 billion, Perella Weinberg Partners with $24.7 billion and JP Morgan with $24.2 billion.

Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets occupied the second position in terms of volume with 13 deals, followed by Bank of America with eight deals, Evercore with eight deals and Jefferies with eight deals.

Source: GlobalData