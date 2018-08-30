Klaipeda continues to rank 1st among Baltic ports by cargo traffic

Klaipeda this year continues to rank first among all seaports in the three Baltic countries in terms of cargo traffic, according to figures released by the ports.

The port of Klaipeda handled 24.02 mln tons of cargo in January through July 2018, up 8.4% on the same time last year.

Riga posted a 4.4% increase in cargo traffic to 20.884 mln tons. Ventspils saw cargo volumes decline by 14.7% to 11.580 mln tons, while Liepaja recorded a 20% rise to 4.411 mln tons.

The port of Tallinn’s cargo handling data for the seven months are not yet available. According to Estonia’s statistics office, total cargo traffic through the country’s ports rose by 2.7% in the reporting period to 21.1 mln tons.

Lithuania’s Butinge oil terminal handled 5.384 mln tons of crude during the seven months, up 0.1% y-o-y.

