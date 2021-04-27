Klaveness Combination Carriers First Quarter 2021: Continued higher earnings and lower volatility than standard vessels

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (KCC) delivered a positive adjusted EBITDA of USD 9.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. – The first quarter demonstrates the value of our combination carrier concept with significantly higher TCE-earnings and lower volatility than standard tankers in a historically weak tanker market. KCC takes advantage of the current strong dry bulk market which will have considerably positive effects on KCC’s earnings in second quarter, says CEO Engebret Dahm.

KCC has a fleet of 16 combination carriers on water and took delivery of 2 CLEANBU vessels in the quarter, vessels that can transport both wet and dry cargoes.

– With the delivery of two newbuilds in the first quarter, and our last newbuild for delivery in May, we look forward to having our full fleet of combination carriers on water, says Dahm. We demonstrate the value of our new CLEANBU vessels in new combination-trades, starting this quarter with a new transatlantic combination trade between Europe and Brazil where the CLEANBUs cut CO2 emission by around 35 % compared to standard vessels.

Klaveness Combination Carriers publishes their results for the first quarter today, with the following highlights:

• TCE earnings were 1.7-2.6 times higher than standard tanker vessel earnings

• Adjusted EBITDA of USD 9.2 million and Profit after tax of -USD 2.0 million on the back of a historically weak tanker market and startup of delivered newbuilds

• Continued expansion of the CLEANBU combination-trading pattern with two new trades started this quarter

• Two CLEANBU newbuilds delivered during the quarter and only one newbuild remains for delivery (Q2 2021)

• The Board of Directors declares dividend at USD 0.03 per share total USD 1.44 million for Q1

– Our combination carriers offer the most cost-effective way of reducing CO2 emissions of our customers’ seaborne logistics, says Engebret Dahm. This will become an increasingly important competitive advantage for KCC going forward, with the expected stricter requirements for cut in CO2 emissions from both customers and authorities.

Invitation to presentation of Q1 2021 financial results:

In connection with the release of financial results for the first quarter of 2021, KCC will hold a webcast presentation at 09:00 CEST on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

To follow the webcast live go to www.combinationcarriers.com/investor-relations or https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210427_4/. Questions for the Q&A session can be submitted in writing through the webcast solution during the presentation.

Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA