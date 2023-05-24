Klaveness Combination Carriers – LOI to acquire three CABU newbuilds and contemplated private placement

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC” or the “Company”) hereby announces that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire three CABU III newbuilds (the “LOI”) and a contemplated private placement with gross proceeds of NOK equivalent of approximately USD 50 million (the “Private Placement”) by issuing new shares (the “Offer Shares”). The final size of the Private Placement and the number of Offer Shares to be issued will be resolved by the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) following a bookbuilding process, within the current authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2023 (the “Authorisation”). ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Clarksons Securities AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA (“DNB Markets”) are acting as Joint Bookrunners (the “Joint Bookrunners”) in connection with the Private Placement.

The LOI to acquire three CABU III newbuilds

A subsidiary of KCC has entered into a LOI with Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. to acquire three CABU III newbuilds with expected delivery in the period Q1-Q3 2026. The contract price is USD 56.4 million per vessel and the estimated delivered cost including, amongst others, zero-emission readiness and costs for shipyard supervision team is approximately USD 60.5 million per vessel. Compared to the existing CABU I vessels built 2001-2002 that the CABU III newbuilds will replace, the vessels are estimated to have 25-30% higher earnings capacity and around 35% lower CO2 emissions due to increased cargo carrying capacity and substantially lower fuel consumption. The CABU III newbuilds are key for KCC to position the Company for expected growing caustic soda import volumes to Australia and for meeting its ambitious targets of an approximately 45% reduction in its carbon intensity within 2030 relative to its actual 2018 performance.

The Private Placement

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to partly fund the equity component of the delivered cost of three CABU newbuilds with expected delivery in Q1-Q3 2026. The Company will fund the remaining equity through cash on balance sheet and assumes securing approx. 60% debt prior to delivery.

The Private Placement will be directed towards Norwegian and international institutional investors, in each case subject to and in compliance with applicable exemptions from relevant prospectus or registration requirements.

The major shareholder, Rederiaksjeselskapet Torvald Klaveness, has pre-committed to subscribe for shares in the Private Placement corresponding to its pro-rata shareholding (approx. 53.76 per cent).

The subscription price and allocation of shares in the Private Placement will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The bookbuilding period commences today at 16:30 CEST on 23 May 2023. The bookbuilding may, at the discretion of the Company and the Joint Bookrunners, close earlier or later and may be cancelled at any time and consequently, the Company may refrain from completing the Private Placement. The Company will announce the final number of Offer Shares placed and the final subscription price in the Private Placement in a stock exchange announcement expected to be published before the opening of trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange tomorrow, 24 May 2023. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to final approval by the Board.

The minimum subscription and allocation amount in the Private Placement will be the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000, provided that the Company may, at its sole discretion, allocate an amount below EUR 100,000 to the extent applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirement pursuant to applicable regulations, including the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and ancillary regulations, are available.

The allocation will be determined after the bookbuilding period and final allocation will be made at the Board’s sole discretion. Notification of allotment and payment instructions is expected to be issued to the applicants on or about 24 May 2023 through a notification to be issued by the Joint Bookrunners.

The Offer Shares allocated in the Private Placement are expected to be settled through a delivery versus payment transaction by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on Oslo Stock Exchange, pursuant to a share lending agreement between the Company, Rederiaksjeselskapet Torvald Klaveness and DNB Markets. The Offer Shares will thus be tradable from allocation. DNB Markets will settle the share loan with a corresponding number of new shares in the Company to be issued by the Board pursuant to the Authorisation.

Rederiaksjeselskapet Torvald Klaveness and the second largest shareholder EGD Shipping Invest AS have agreed with the Joint Bookrunners to a lock-up for a period of 90 days from the settlement date for the Private Placement, subject to customary exceptions. For any shares acquired as a result of exercise of existing warrants held by Rederiaksjeselskapet Torvald Klaveness and EGD Shipholding AS, the parent company of EGD Shipping Invest AS, the lock-up period is 30 days.

The contemplated Private Placement involves that the shareholders’ preferential rights to subscribe for and being allocated the Offer Shares are set aside. The Board has considered the structure of the equity raise in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the rules on equal treatment under Euronext Oslo Rule Book Part II and the Oslo Stock Exchange’s Guidelines on the rule of equal treatment. The Board is of the view that it is in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through a private placement. A private placement enables the Company to secure equity financing prior to signing the newbuild contract and committing to the investment in the three newbuilds. Further, a private placement will reduce execution and completion risk and allows for the Company to raise capital more quickly, which is particularly important in light of the newbuilds’ payment structure, as well as the ability to utilize current market conditions, raise capital at a lower discount compared to a rights issue and without the underwriting commissions normally seen with rights offerings. Further, the Subsequent Offering, if implemented, will secure that eligible shareholders will receive the opportunity to subscribe for new shares at the same subscription price as that applied in the Private Placement.

On this basis the Board has considered the proposed transaction structure to be in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders.

The Company may, subject to completion of the Private Placement, consider conducting a subsequent share offering of new shares (the “Subsequent Offering”). If carried out, the size and structure of the Subsequent Offering shall be in line with market practice. Shareholders being allocated shares in the Private Placement will not be eligible to participate in a Subsequent Offering. The Company reserves the right in its sole discretion to not conduct or cancel the Subsequent Offering.

Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Private Placement.

Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers