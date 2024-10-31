Klaveness Combination Carriers makes first move into wind with bound4blue eSAIL® system on CABU III newbuild

A subsidiary of Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”) has entered into an agreement with the builder of the CABU III newbuildings, Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. and Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, to install its first ever Wind Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS) with two bound4blue eSAILs® suction sails on the third CABU III newbuilding for delivery in Q3 2026. The newbuild will be one of the first tanker/dry bulk vessels to feature bound4blue’s cutting-edge WAPS technology, while the two installed units will also rank as the largest ever suction sails, standing at 24 meters in height.

KCC’s decision to install bound4blue’s solution resulted from a comprehensive study of alternative sail technologies, where eSAILs® were identified as the most efficient choice for the evaluated vessels and trade routes. bound4blue’s eSAILs®, known as a suction sail, is an innovative solution taking advantage of the available wind at sea to generate clean forward thrust for the vessel, effectively reducing fuel consumption and emission from the vessels’ main engine.

The two eSAILs® will be fitted at the bow of the vessel to enable efficient port operations. The DNV Type Approved solution works by utilizing a fan system to drag air across the sail’s aerodynamically optimized surface, generating propulsive efficiency. eSAILs® are available in three model sizes, starting from 12m and ranging up to 36m in height. KCC will be the first shipowner to install the largest unit, the model 3.

The installation of eSAILs® is a part of KCC’s environmental ambition to cut the carbon intensity of its fleet by more than 45% compared to 2018 by the end of this decade. KCC’s strategy is to build on its market leading trading efficiency of its combination carriers, having a 30-40% lower carbon footprint than competing standard vessels, by investing in innovative energy efficiency and operational efficiency measures. KCC has to date committed USD 32 million in 15 different energy efficiency measures, which in total are expected to cut fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 15% on its modern fleet built after 2015.

CEO of Klaveness Combination Carriers, Engebret Dahm says, “We, at KCC, are excited to partner up with bound4blue on its journey of exploring and utilizing innovative wind assisted propulsion solutions on our fleet. This technology has large potential for reducing carbon emissions and is expected to become an important lever for the industry to reach its decarbonization targets.”

David Ferrer, co-founder and CTO, bound4blue, comments: “We’re thrilled to sign this new agreement with a shipowner of the standing of KCC. This is a landmark contract for us in many respects, becoming not only the largest eSAIL® the world has seen, but also our first newbuild project in China. It will give KCC a proven, autonomous, and operationally efficient solution. We look forward to partnering with the KCC team as they help lead the ‘wind revolution’ in this key shipping segment.”

Source: bound4blue