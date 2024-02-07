Klaveness Combination Carriers scores an A- for “climate change” in annual CDP disclosure

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”) has received its first A- score for “climate change” in the annual CDP disclosure, improving on its B score of the previous two years. The result positions KCC into the ‘leadership’ band of CDP’s scoring mechanism, described as ‘implementing current best practices’ and beating the marine transport industry average of B-.

The CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is a global non-profit that runs the world’s leading environmental disclosure platform. Grades are determined based on a transparent methodology that assesses the comprehensiveness of disclosures.

Liv H. Dyrnes, CFO and Deputy CEO of KCC comments: “We are pleased to see our commitments to improve our climate change performance are recognized with this year’s A- from CDP. We have set meaningful, ambitious targets and are committed at all levels of the organization to see them through, while remaining transparent in our activities along the way. The result is a testament to KCC’s everyday efforts to deliver the most cost-effective decarbonization solution in deep-sea tanker and dry bulk shipping to our customers.”

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers with three CABU vessels under construction for delivery in 2026. KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.

Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers