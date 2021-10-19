Klaveness Combination Carriers sells a 21-years old CABU vessel in a historically strong dry bulk market

A subsidiary of Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”) has concluded a sale of the 2001-built CABU vessel, MV Banasol, as a dry bulk vessel.

Second-hand values for older panamax dry bulk vessels have increased by around 150% to date in 2021, representing an opportunity to sell the oldest vessel in KCC’s fleet and to start preparing for a renewal of the CABU fleet. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the new owner in December 2021. The sale will generate an estimated profit of USD 6.5 million and an estimated net cash effect of USD 10.6 million, recognized in the fourth quarter.

“The concluded sale demonstrates attractive secondhand values in the standard markets for KCC’s fleet and will support KCC’s investor friendly dividend policy going forward. The sale furthermore supports KCC’s decarbonization efforts by reducing average CO2 emission and improving average trading efficiency of KCC’s fleet,” comments the CEO of KCC, Engebret Dahm.

Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA