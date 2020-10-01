Klaveness: Continuous improvements and testing of new solutions is in our DNA

Improving our energy efficiency and evaluating potential measures that could accelerate our decarbonization journey is at the core of everything we do. This also ring true for how Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) approach dry docking of individual vessels in their fleet of combination carriers.

Most recently KCC have had the MV Bangor, a first-generation CABU combination carrier in drydock in China going through her 4th intermediary survey. They use the time in dry dock to install new solutions to improve the energy efficiency and to reduce the environmental footprint of the fleet. This time around on MV Bangor, silicone antifouling on the underwater hull was applied and an ultrasonic propeller cleaning system to reduce marine growth and improve the energy efficiency of the vessel was installed. In addition, a water ballast treatment system was installed to combat the problem of invasive species from the ballast water from the vessel.

Klaveness Combination Carriers target exploring any solution that can contribute to reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from the fleet and aim to test new solutions at each of the forthcoming dockings. If the testing is successful, such solutions will be rolled out on the rest of the fleet. The installations on MV Bangor is just the start.

Source: Klaveness