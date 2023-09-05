Klaveness Digital establishes commercial presence in Dubai this fall

To enhance Klaveness Digital’s commercial presence in the Middle East region, we are pleased to announce that Sander Haugan will function in the role of Regional Sales Lead as of 1 September 2023.

Haugan will be working alongside teams in Klaveness Combination Carriers and Klaveness Dry Bulk at our Dubai office.

CEO Aleksander Stensby says, “The Dubai office is already a strategic hub for Klaveness between Oslo and Singapore. We have a strong, existing customer base in the region, and we believe having a representative from Klaveness Digital will not only move us closer to potential customers, but also foster synergies among the three core businesses now represented in Dubai.”

Haugan adds, “Dubai offers a unique environment to understand our clients’ needs better and to tailor our offerings more effectively. I’m excited to work more closely with customers in the region to strengthen existing collaborations as well as forge new relationships.”

Commercial presence for Klaveness Digital in Dubai will be in place from 1 September 2023.

Source: Torvald Klaveness