Klaveness expanding, establishing an office in Dubai

We are pleased to announce the official opening of our Dubai office, which is a branch office of Klaveness Asia. Klaveness has been active in the region for several years and has a rich connection with the region. A presence in the region with a full-fledged office has been on the cards for a while and the growth in our activity in the recent years on the dry bulk side has made this decision more crucial.

As we focus on building even closer relationships with our customers and continue to add value to our customers’ businesses, the office in Dubai will have the advantage of proximity with the customers and serve them during their own time zone. We are pleased to have Abhishek Karnawat, who has been with Klaveness for over 10 years, head up this important office and Suhrid Bose, also an experienced Klaveness employee, team up with him.

While the commercial focus of the current Dubai Team will be on Dry Bulk, the other two streams of Klaveness – Digital Solutions and Combination Carriers – will naturally benefit from this presence in Dubai as well. We are looking forward to the success of this office, which supplements our current commercial presence in Singapore and Shanghai.

The office will be located at BC-08 Gold Tower at Jumeirah Lake Towers and we would love to welcome all our existing and potential customers at our new branch.

Source: Torvald Klaveness