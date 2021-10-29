Klaveness Joins Industry Leaders In Call On COP26 To Commit To Decarbonize International Shipping By 2050

The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization, urging world leaders to take action to align shipping with the Paris Agreement temperature goal, was today delivered to the UK Presidency of COP26 at the Global Maritime Forum Annual Summit in London.

The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization has been developed by a multi-stakeholder taskforce convened by the Getting to Zero Coalition – a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the World Economic Forum and Friends of Ocean Action. The Call to Action is backed by Torvald Klaveness and more than 200 industry leaders and organizations representing the entire maritime value chain. It sends the clear message that a full decarbonization of international shipping is both urgent and achievable and calls on governments to work together with the shipping industry to deliver the policies and investments needed to reach critical tipping points in decarbonizing global supply chains and the global economy.

“The Call to Action sends a strong message to governments meeting in Glasgow that for the world to decarbonize shipping needs to decarbonize and the market will not solve it by itself. The Call to Action calls on governments to seize COP26 as a crucial opportunity to accelerate the action needed to incentivize the market and put in place the much-needed regulations by latest 2025. If we do that, we can reach zero by 2050,” comments Klaveness CEO Lasse Kristoffersen.

Specifically, signatories call on government to:

• Commit to decarbonizing international shipping by 2050

• Support industrial scale zero emission shipping projects through national action

• Deliver policy measures that will make zero emission shipping the default choice by 2030

“COP26 is a unique opportunity to accelerate global efforts to address climate change. All industries must be part of the journey towards reaching net-zero emissions and keeping the Paris temperature goals within reach. As COP26 President, I welcome the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonisation and its clear message that leaders from across the maritime industry are ready to work with governments to fully decarbonise international shipping by 2050,” says Alok Sharma, COP26 President.

Source: Torvald Klaveness