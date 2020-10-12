“K”Line Group Subsidiary Ship Management Company and Vessel Accredited for Cyber Security Management System

“K” Line Group subsidiary “K”Line Energy Ship Management Co., Ltd. (K-ENE) and Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) “SETAGAWA” managed by K-ENE were accredited by Class NK for Cyber Security Management System (CSMS). The certificate presentation ceremony was held on Oct. 2, 2020.

In recent years, information transmission such as ship operation data to the shore, and telecommunication between the ship and shore via internet connection tend to increase. Our company also advances fully equipping with the onboard ICT devices and computer network to promote developing utilization of IoT onboard and the telecommunication between the ship and shore, with a goal of enhancing the quality of safety.

Under these circumstances, it is necessary to take appropriate actions as maritime cyber risk management. As an international effort, a resolution for the maritime cyber risk management was passed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) which is one of the UN organizations. Our company also had been proceeding with the preparations for appropriately dealing with maritime cyber risks in accordance with the CSMS guidelines of Class NK. Although they were evaluated under the effect of COVID-19, CSMS Certification was acquired by remote-evaluation with Class NK.

Currently, in terms of other types of ships, the preparations for acquisition of CSMS Certification have been proceeded. “Safety” forms the basis of our group business whose essential ask is maritime transportation. Hence, we will provide the safer and best maritime transport service by strengthening protection against cyber risks.

The resolution of “MSC.428(98): Maritime cyber risk management in safety management systems” was passed at the IMO Maritime Safety Committee which was held in June 2017. It is recommended that the cyber risks are under appropriate control in SMS manual by the first annual audit of “Document of Compliance (DOC)”after Jan. 1, 2021.

