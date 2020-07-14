K”Line Selected for FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) has been selected again as a constituent of the “FTSE4Good Index Series”, one of the leading global indices for ESG investing (*1), for the 18th consecutive year since its initial inclusion in 2003, and “FTSE Blossom Japan Index” for four years in a row since the index was launched in 2017.

FTSE4Good Index Series is an index developed by FTSE Russell, wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group, whose constituents are selected by measuring their performance in terms of management and information disclosure utilizing globally-recognized Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards (1,075 companies selected world-wide, including 192 Japanese companies). FTSE Blossom Japan Index reflects the performance of Japanese companies that demonstrate strong ESG practices (180 companies selected out of 507 constituents of FTSE Japan Index). This index has been adopted as a benchmark of ESG investing by Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) in Japan.

We have defined ESG initiatives as one of the important management issues, and signed the United Nations Global Compact (*2) in April this year. We will continue striving to contribute to sustainable progress of the society through our business activities, as well as to improve our corporate value.

(*1) ESG investing describes an investment strategy which takes account of enterprises’

social, ethical and environmental aspects as well as financial performance.

(*2) The United Nations Global Compact is a voluntary initiative in which companies and organizations act as good members of society and participate in the creation of a global framework for sustainable growth by demonstrating responsible and creative leadership.

“K” Line to participate in the United Nations Global Compact (dated April 22, 2020) https://www.kline.co.jp/en/news/csr/csr-4769873618192259007/main/0/link/200422EN.pdf

