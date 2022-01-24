KM to supply 20 state-of-the-art azimuth thruster units to Sanmar Shipyards

Kongsberg Maritime is excited to announce that it has just signed a sizeable contract with Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey to deliver 20 high-performance, future-proof US205FP and US255FP thruster units for installation on new Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugboats.

This contract win is particularly significant as one of the tugs, a 60-ton Bollard Pull (BP) vessel, is the first of a game-changing, next-generation design by the renowned towage company Svitzer and the internationally recognized naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. This new first-in-class TRAnsverse 2600 tug can generate higher steering forces than other tugs of a similar size, and is uniquely capable of pushing, pulling and maneuvering in all directions.

KM’s reputation for customer flexibility is underlined by the bespoke adaptations to its US205S FP (Fixed Pitch) azimuth thrusters which have been agreed with Svitzer for this order. To begin with, the requested power is higher than the US205S units routinely provide, so KM has deployed High-Performance Gear (HPG) in this project to meet the customer’s requirements. Similarly, KM has increased the thrusters’ speed to 5rpm for this delivery, in line with the TRAnsverse Tug’s enhanced reactivity and maneuverability. The thrusters are also equipped with state-of-the-art Integrated HD clutches, which have already been sold to more than 100 tugs worldwide.

Meanwhile, KM’s concerted drive to reduce maintenance and lifecycle costs is reflected in the inclusion of a Condition Monitoring system which will enable customers to extend the vessel’s dry-docking period from five years to seven-and-a-half years, lowering the likelihood of component issues arising which require unplanned maintenance intervals. Additional peace of mind arises from a Remote Access function connected to the Aquapilot Thruster Control system, through which KM can connect to the system remotely to carry out fault diagnostics and change parameters if necessary.

KM is also supplying full sets of deck machinery for this project. The DM delivery includes a hydraulic, high-pressure, fully auto-tensioned escort towing winch with two rope drums equipped with band brakes and friction clutches. Also included is an anchor capstan with an electric frequency controller and an anchor lowering system which can be operated from the wheelhouse.

Kongsberg Maritime staff maintained a close dialogue with all parties, Sanmar Shipyards, Svitzer and Robert Allan Ltd, throughout the entire sales process to ensure that the appropriate thrusters were selected for the project, and that they would perform to everyone’s satisfaction. KM’s US series thrusters offer project-specific Computation Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modelling capabilities, while the range of achievable propeller and nozzle combinations ensures the highest possible standard of operational efficiency.

Hakan Tunc, Engineering Director of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “The excellent collaboration between Sanmar, Svitzer and Kongsberg Maritime’s technical and commercial departments has resulted in optimization at every stage of the development of this innovative TRANSVERSE 2600 tugboat design, including its power, crew safety and environmental impact. We are proud to be the builder of this RAL-designed and extremely special tugboat. We are also happy to continue our co-operation with KM for the other nine projects.”

Tomi Venttola, Sales Manager – Propulsion & Engines of Kongsberg Maritime, added: “We are very happy to be involved in this innovative project, one which has also challenged us to further develop our products and services. It has truly been a joint effort from the tug team that led to this great result. The TRAnsverse Tug is set to form the basis for a carbon-neutral methanol fuel cell tug which is currently in development, and the future-proof design of our thrusters means they’re already good to go when newbuilds of this nature start to appear.”

Source: Kongsberg Maritime