KMTC container ship suffers fire off Port Klang, Malaysia

KMTC SHENZHEN

Name KMTC SHENZHEN

Date 12 August 2023

Year of Build 2013

Casualty type Fire

Vessel Type Container Carrier – VT UCC

Report

* We have received reports that containership, KMTC SHENZHEN experienced a fire off Port Klang, Malaysia, on 12 August 2023.

* It is reported that at least three fire-fighting tugs were deployed to assist to extinguish the fire, in conjunction with the local fire brigade, which was brought under control within 2 hours.

* A total of nine containers located in the forward section of the vessel are reported to have been affected by fire.

* Other cargo stowed in the vicinity of the fire may be affected by heat, smoke and/or wet damage as a consequence of the fire-fighting operation.

* It is likely that General Average, Salvage, and Recovery issues may arise as a result of this casualty.

* We therefore recommend that you contact us if you are concerned with any cargo on board this vessel so that we can immediately start taking steps to protect your interests. Source: WK Webster