Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / KMTC container ship suffers fire off Port Klang, Malaysia

KMTC container ship suffers fire off Port Klang, Malaysia

in International Shipping News 15/08/2023

KMTC SHENZHEN

  • Name KMTC SHENZHEN
  • Date 12 August 2023
  • Year of Build 2013
  • Casualty type Fire
  • Vessel Type Container Carrier – VT UCC

Report

* We have received reports that containership, KMTC SHENZHEN experienced a fire off Port Klang, Malaysia, on 12 August 2023.

* It is reported that at least three fire-fighting tugs were deployed to assist to extinguish the fire, in conjunction with the local fire brigade, which was brought under control within 2 hours.

* A total of nine containers located in the forward section of the vessel are reported to have been affected by fire.

* Other cargo stowed in the vicinity of the fire may be affected by heat, smoke and/or wet damage as a consequence of the fire-fighting operation.

* It is likely that General Average, Salvage, and Recovery issues may arise as a result of this casualty.

* We therefore recommend that you contact us if you are concerned with any cargo on board this vessel so that we can immediately start taking steps to protect your interests. Source: WK Webster

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software