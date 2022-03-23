KOGAS to Promote LNG Bunkering Business with Shell
Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS) announced recently 16 that it has chartered the LNG bunkering ship K. Lotus from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and rented it to Shell, a global energy giant.
An LNG bunkering ship supplies fuel at sea for LNG-powered ships. KOGAS and SM Korea Line won a bunkering ship charter contract from Royal Dutch Shell in 2019. The two companies established KLBV 1, a joint venture company, in 2020, which signed a shipbuilding contract (SBC) with Hyundai Mipo Shipyard.
The K. Lotus, the world’s largest 18,000-cubic-meter bunkering ship, departed for the Netherlands last week and will supply eco-friendly fuel LNG to large ships, such as container ships and tankers, in a ship-to-ship manner near Rotterdam.
KOGAS is expected to contribute to revitalizing the Korean bunkering business by generating stable profits and securing know-how in operating the bunkering business in Europe through equity participation in the LNG bunkering business.
Source: Business Korea