Konecranes acquires Whiting Corporation’s industrial and nuclear crane and crane service businesses to broaden its footprint in the North American market

Konecranes has acquired the industrial and nuclear crane and crane service operations of privately held Whiting Corporation, strengthening its presence in the strategically important North American market.

Whiting Corporation is a well-recognized, respected player in North America. For over 100 years, Whiting has served a variety of customers including steel mills, automotive plants, fossil fuel plants, metal service centers, and hydro-electric and nuclear power plants.

This acquisition will give Konecranes access to a large installed base of Whiting’s cranes, and access to new customers and growth opportunities for its Industrial Service and Equipment business area. The business being acquired has some 130 employees in 7 locations.

“We welcome this talented group of Whiting colleagues to Konecranes and look forward to driving together our new and exciting growth opportunities,” said Bernie D’Ambrosi, SVP Americas for Industrial Service and Equipment at Konecranes.

Source: Konecranes