Konecranes announces changes to its Leadership Team

Konecranes today appointed Carolin Paulus Executive Vice President for the Industrial Equipment Business Area effective March 1, 2020. She will report to Konecranes President and CEO Rob Smith and join the Konecranes Leadership Team.

Paulus, 51, currently Senior Vice President for Global Parts & Service Procurement, will transition duties with Mikko Uhari, 62, who has led the Industrial Equipment Business Area since 2016, during February in line with Konecranes succession and retirement planning process. Uhari will take the project responsibility for leading the MHE-Demag integration prior to his retirement. In his new role, he will report to CFO Teo Ottola.

“Carolin brings extensive experience to the role and an excellent understanding of the dynamics driving Industrial Equipment. I look forward to working with her on the continuing transformation of the business,” said Rob Smith.

“Mikko has been in the company for 37 years and he has been instrumental to Konecranes’ success. I would also like to thank him for the excellent work he has done in integrating Demag and Konecranes and on a personal level for the advice and insights he has given me on our industry and Konecranes’ operations in general. His new role in the integration of the recently acquired MHE-Demag will be crucial to the next chapter of the Industrial Equipment business area,” Smith added.

Carolin Paulus has had 32 years of experience in our industry working in a wide range of roles both in the Industrial Equipment and Service businesses, with 16 years in senior manager roles. She will be based in Wetter, Germany.

Effective March 1, 2020, the Konecranes Leadership Team (formerly the Group Executive Board) will consist of:

Rob Smith, President and CEO

Teo Ottola, Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO

Fabio Fiorino, Executive Vice President, Business Area Service

Carolin Paulus, Executive Vice President, Business Area Industrial Equipment

Mika Mahlberg, Executive Vice President, Business Area Port Solutions

Juha Pankakoski, Executive Vice President, Technology

Minna Aila, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Affairs, until March 15, 2020

Timo Leskinen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Sirpa Poitsalo, Senior Vice President, General Counsel

Source: Konecranes