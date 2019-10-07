Konecranes appoints Rob Smith as president and CEO

The Board of Directors of Konecranes Plc has appointed Rob Smith as President and CEO of Konecranes effective February 1, 2020. As of today, the company’s CFO, Teo Ottola, who also serves as Deputy CEO, will be acting as the interim CEO until Rob Smith starts in the position.

“Konecranes has concluded the integration following the MHPS acquisition that took place almost three years ago. The company is now ready for the next phase in its development, and for that I am pleased to extend a warm welcome to Rob Smith, who is a global leader with a track record in achieving market leadership positions through innovative business strategies, deep expertise in digitalization and strong customer focus,” says Konecranes’ Chairman of the Board Christoph Vitzthum.

Rob Smith joins Konecranes from AGCO Corporation, where his latest position has been Senior Vice President & General Manager, Europe and Middle East. Prior to this, he has worked in business leadership roles in TRW Automotive, Tyco Electronics and Bombardier Transportation, among others. He is 54 years old and is a dual citizen of both Germany and the United States. Further details, including a photo, are available in his CV attached to this release.

“It will be a great privilege to lead Konecranes on its path of profitable growth. Konecranes is a global industrial company with committed, talented people and impressive technology. I am excited about working with an exceptional team of leaders to take this special company and our customers’ businesses to new levels of achievement, success and growth,” Rob Smith said upon his appointment.

With this change, the current President and CEO, Panu Routila, will leave Konecranes Group effective today. “Panu Routila has successfully led Konecranes through a major transition on the company’s growth path, and on behalf of the Board I want to warmly thank Panu for his work to make this happen,” says Christoph Vitzthum.

“I am proud to have led Konecranes through one of the key phases of its history, the acquisition, integration and improvement in profitability. I want to thank the Board and all my colleagues for years of excellent cooperation and I wish Konecranes all the best in the future,” Panu Routila said.

With today’s appointment, Konecranes has decided to postpone its Capital Markets Day, scheduled for November 21, 2019, in London. A new date will be communicated in due course after the new CEO has started in his position.

Source: Konecranes