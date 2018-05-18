Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane For Nigerian River Port

Konecranes received an order at the start of 2018 for a Konecranes Gottwald Model 2 Mobile Harbor Crane. The crane will mainly handle containers and general cargo in Baro, the northernmost port of Nigeria.

The Nigerian company First Index Project and Services Ltd., operating as a public sector supplier, purchased the eco-efficient, diesel-electric crane for the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). The crane’s main components, pre-tested in the factory, will be shipped to Lagos and then transported by land to Baro, situated 650 km inland on the River Niger.

The Model 2 mobile harbor crane is part of an investment in sustainable port infrastructure in Baro. Boss Mustpha, former Managing Director of NIWA, the main sponsor of the project, explains: “The Port of Baro is vital for Nigeria’s economy. In Baro, freight that arrives on the Niger River from the Atlantic is forwarded inland by train and road, and vice versa. To ensure productive and reliable cargo handling at this hub, we have opted for the first time for a Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane. The versatile Model 2 crane is the perfect choice for our terminal, where highly efficient operation is required.”

Andreas Czwalinna, Regional Sales Manager, Konecranes Port Solutions, says: “NIWA’s decision to opt for a Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane shows how we can provide the right crane for virtually any application and terminals of every size and type. Model 2 was specially developed for use in small terminals, situated in sea ports or, as in the case of NIWA, in river ports.”

The diesel-electric Model 2 two-rope crane has a maximum lifting capacity of 80 tons and an outreach of up to 40 m.

Source: Konecranes