Konecranes has completed the acquisition of MHE-Demag

Konecranes has completed the acquisition of Jebsen & Jessen’s 50% stake in MHE-Demag, as announced on December 5, 2019. The combined operations of Konecranes and MHE-Demag start on January 2, 2020.

With the acquisition, Konecranes increases its presence and market coverage in strategically important and fast-growing Southeast Asia. In addition, the acquisition allows Konecranes to target total annual synergies of approximately EUR 10 million at the EBITA level by 2022.

Source: Konecranes