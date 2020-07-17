Konecranes Provides Full-Year Financial Guidance Ahead Of Reporting Strong Second-Quarter Performance

Due to the rapidly evolving situation as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Konecranes withdrew its financial guidance for full-year 2020 on March 26, 2020.

Konecranes has today decided to provide financial guidance for full-year 2020. Based on our current orderbook and the demand environment, new financial guidance for full-year 2020 is:

Konecranes expects the full-year 2020 net sales to decrease from the previous year

Konecranes expects the full-year 2020 adjusted EBITA margin to decrease compared to the previous year

In full-year 2019 Group net sales totaled EUR 3,326.9 million and the group adjusted EBITA margin was 8.3%.

Konecranes Plc will publish its complete January-June Half-year Financial Report on July 24, 2020 at approximately 8.00 a.m. EEST.

Before 24 July 2020, the company will not comment further on the results due to the ongoing silent period. On the result publication day, Konecranes will host an analyst, investor and press conference call with a possibility to ask questions.

Source: Konecranes