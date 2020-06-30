Konecranes receives order from Louisiana for two portal harbor cranes

In the second quarter of 2020, Port of South Louisiana ordered two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes for its public facility, Globalplex Intermodal Terminal (Globalplex). With commissioning planned for September 2021, the cranes will increase capacity for bulk materials and add flexibility for future handling of containers and project cargo.

The Port of South Louisiana is America’s largest tonnage sea gateway for international trade. With increased throughput tonnage and the need for efficiency, Globalplex, located in Reserve, Louisiana and on the east bank of the Mississippi River, saw the need for new, updated equipment. Konecranes will be providing the required high-performance and extremely robust port equipment that would handle the large cargo volume and years of continuous use.

“Acquiring these cranes is an important addition to our port” said Paul Aucoin, Executive Director for the Port of South Louisiana. “The Port of South Louisiana is committed to maintaining and expanding our infrastructure capabilities to keep the port competitive and efficient in the global market.”

Their two new cranes will be Konecranes Gottwald Portal Harbor Cranes in the G HSK 6548 B four-rope variant, with a maximum lifting capacity of 125 t. These flexible machines offer the potential for continuous-duty bulk material handling or heavy project cargo, but the order also includes a boom-top cable reel to operate electric spreaders for container handling. Included are smart crane features such as hoisting-height and working-range assistants and cargo-hold totalizer. Further, web reporting and remote desktop control utilize the latest technology that add ergonomics, efficiency and safety to crane operation and performance. Mounted on customized portals, the cranes will use the existing rail infrastructure. In order to minimize downtime, the order includes a large spare part package so that maintenance and some repairs can be completed quickly by their own technicians.

“We’ve taken the time to build a good customer relationship, and you can see the results,” says Alan Garcia, Sales Manager, Americas, Konecranes Port Solutions. “After two years working on this challenging project, it’s very satisfying to achieve what we set out to do. We hope to continue working with both Port of South Louisiana and Globalplex long into the future.”

Source: Konecranes