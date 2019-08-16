Konecranes strengthens Service business in Italy with acquisition of Trevolution Service

Konecranes has acquired Italian Trevolution Service SRL, one of Italy’s largest independent crane service companies specializing in crane maintenance, repairs, modernizations, spare parts and hoists and components. The terms of the cash deal are not being disclosed.

The acquisition enlarges Konecranes’ field service operations in Italy and provides an excellent opportunity to sell equipment to new customers. Trevolution Service, located near Milan in Barzago, has thousands of customers in a variety of industrial sectors, mainly covering the northern regions of Italy. The business has 25 employees.

“Trevolution is a perfect fit for our Service business, giving us the size and scope to take on even larger projects and agreements in one of Europe’s largest economies,” said Tomas Myntti, SVP Industrial Service, EMEA, Konecranes.

“The acquisition also bolsters our leadership position in providing OEM services to our core lifting market,” Myntti added.

Source: Konecranes