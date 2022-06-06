Konecranes to deliver 12 electric RTGs to South Florida Container Terminal

South Florida Container Terminal (SFCT) has ordered a fleet of 12 electric Konecranes Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes for their full-service marine terminal at the Port of Miami. The order was booked in May 2022 for delivery in July 2023.

The South Florida Container Terminal (SFCT) provides local access to key Latin American and Asian trade routes. In response to recent growth, SFCT has been densifying and expanding their container yard upwards instead of out. They are more than doubling their capacity, and converting their primary container handling equipment to RTGs, to manage the higher container stacks.

The 12 new RTGs are powered by electricity for cleaner, economical and efficient operation. The machines will also be fitted with a diesel engine for backup, stack changing and maintenance. Remote operation of the RTGs is carried out with Konecranes Remote Operating Stations (ROSs), and the fleet is run via a Fleet Management System. They also have cabins for manual operation, along with Konecranes’ DGPS Auto-steering. They will be delivered carbon neutral. Carbon emissions from manufacturing are minimized wherever possible, and where not possible emissions are compensated with re-forestation, up to the point of hand-over to the customer.

Alan Garcia, Sales Manager, Port Solutions, Region Americas, Konecranes, said: “Combined with our ability to provide local service support, this order is a good illustration of the strength of our long-term partnerships in the region and the USA. This new fleet of Konecranes RTGs showcases Konecranes’ remote operation technology, offering excellent performance and reliability while lowering fuel costs and reducing emissions.”

Source: Konecranes