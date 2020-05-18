Konecranes to deliver fleet of AGVs to Long Beach Container Terminal

Konecranes has signed a contract with Long Beach Container Terminal for 30 additional Konecranes Gottwald Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) which will be delivered in Q4 2021 and commissioned by Q2 2022. The order, which was booked in March 2020, reflects the growing momentum behind Konecranes’ path to port automation approach.

Long Beach Container Terminal (LBCT) currently operates a fleet of 72 lead-acid, battery-driven Konecranes Gottwald Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs). The 30 new AGVs will greatly expand LBCT’s current, complete system which includes a Battery Exchange System (BES), transponder navigation and a fence control safety system. It was delivered turn-key, completely integrated in advance.

In a separate order, Konecranes will provide pre-engineering for a second BES that will be installed for redundancy reasons as part of the final phase of the terminal’s construction. It will have an improved design resulting from operational knowledge drawn from the initial BES.

Ari Rämö, Region Americas Sales Manager, Konecranes Port Solutions, said: “This order from LBCT is a strong vote of confidence in our Automated Guided Vehicle technology and its long-term viability in terms of constantly improving eco-efficiency and productivity.”

Anthony Otto, President of LBCT LLC, said: “LBCT is very pleased with the performance of our first fleet of AGVs. We will now be increasing this fleet as part of the completion of the final phase of the new terminal’s construction currently underway and scheduled to be finished in Q1 of 2022. Konecranes has been a fantastic partner and this additional purchase is a reflection of our confidence in their dedication to our partnership going forward.”

LBCT uses the TEAMS Equipment Control System (ECS) from TBA Group to manage travel orders, optimize routes and avoid deadlock situations in the operation of the AGV fleet. This system will be updated to reflect the expanded AGV fleet and its expanded operational range.

This contract with LBCT is part of Kone¬cranes’ path to port automation, where container terminals improve productivity and safety in manageable steps. The path to port automation applies to all container handling equipment brands. Full automation can be the final goal but it doesn’t have to be. Flexibility is the key.

