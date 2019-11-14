Konecranes to deliver fleet of RTGs to Morocco

Konecranes has won an order from Tanger Alliance, Tangier for 16 Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes. The cranes will be delivered in batches with the last ones arriving by mid-July 2020.

The 16 Konecranes RTGs will go into service at the new container terminal TC3, Tanger Med 2, in the Port of Tangier. They will be the first Konecranes container cranes in Morocco. Tanger Med 2 is the second phase of development of the Tanger Med port complex.

Mr. Said Asbaai, Chairman of the Executive Board of Tanger Alliance said: “Konecranes is known for the excellence of its technology and high-performing cranes. We selected Konecranes RTGs because we believe these machines will help us to reach our ambitious goals. Also, we appreciated Konecranes’ ability to deliver the cranes according to our challenging schedule. They will all be delivered by July 2020.”

The RTGs will have a lifting capacity of 40 tons, lifting containers 1-over-5 high and 7 container rows wide plus truck lane. They will be equipped with the Auto-steering feature, which keeps the crane driving straight on a pre-programmed path. They will also be equipped with Auto-TOS Reporting, which reports all container moves to the TOS, enabling accurate yard inventory.

Adel Issa, Regional Sales Manager EMEA, Konecranes Port Solutions said: “This is a breakthrough for Konecranes in Morocco and I’m pleased to have been a part of it. I wish the Port of Tangier every success as it continues to expand.”

Source: Konecranes